NEET SS 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Out - Candidate List Remains Unchanged; All Details

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET SS counselling 2025 first round final allotment result. Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their final status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET SS counselling 2025 first round final allotment, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their final status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

After the publication of the provisional seat allotment on March 17, candidates were allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC through email until March 18.

How to Check the Final Seat Allotment List?

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Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘Super Superciality’ tab.

Click on the ‘Final Result Super Speciality Counselling 2025 Round 1’ link.

The result will be displayed in a PDF format.

View and download your final allotment result for future reference.

A total of 6,035 candidates were provisionally allotted seats for admission to DM, MCh, and DrNB super-speciality courses in the first round, and even after the final allotment the number remains unchanged.

The seat allotment list provides details of the allocated institutes, qualifying exam, course, rank, and remarks. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the reporting process at their respective institutes before the stipulated deadline.

According to the NEET SS counselling 2025 schedule, candidates allotted seats in round 1 must report to their respective colleges from March 19 to 25 to complete admission formalities.

Find the final seat allotment result here.