NEET MDS Counselling Schedule 2025 OUT at mcc.nic.in- Round 1 Registration Tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025) counselling schedule 2025. Interested candidates can check the official website- for the complete schedule.

As per the official notice, the NEET MDS round 1 counselling registration will begin tomorrow, June 24. NEET MDS 2025 took place on April 19 and the results were declared on May 15. Candidates who qualified the NEET MDS 2025 exam can apply for counselling conducted by MCC in several rounds.

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Important Dates

NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 1

Verification of seat matrix by the institutes- June 23

Registration for counselling round 1- June 24

Deadline of registration fee payment - June 30

Choice filling and locking- June 25 to 30

Processing of seat allotment- July 1 to 2

NEET MDS counselling result round 1- July 3

Reporting at allotted college- July 4 to 8

Verification of joined candidates by institutes- July 9 to 11

NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 2

Registration- July 12

Deadline of registration fee payment- July 15

Choice filling and locking- July 13 to 16

Processing of seat allotment- July 16 to 17

Result of counselling round 2- July 18

Reporting at allotted college- July 19 to 27

Verification of joined candidates by institutes- July 28 to 30

NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 3

Verification of seat matrix by institutes- July 31

Online registration and payment- August 1 to 5

Choice filling and locking- August 1 to 5

Processing of seat allotment- August 6 to 7

Result of counselling round 3- August 8

Reporting at the allotted colleges- August 9 to 16

NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round

Registration and payment- August 19 to 21

Choice filling and locking- August 19 to 21

Processing of seat allotment- August 22

Stray Vacancy Round Result- August 23

Reporting at the allotted colleges- August 24 to 30