MCC

MCC Adds 197 Fresh Seats in NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling; Check Updated Schedule Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Sep 2025
16:37 PM

File Image

Summary
In a major update for medical aspirants, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the choice filling and locking process for Round 2 of NEET UG 2025 counselling and simultaneously announced the addition of fresh seats to the seat matrix. Candidates are advised to visit the official website — mcc.nic.in — to review the updated list of available seats and make informed choices accordingly.

In its official notice, MCC stated that it had received information from certain institutes regarding the addition of new MBBS seats to the Round 2 seat matrix. “The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS has received information from the following institutes to ADD the following seats in the seat matrix of Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025,” read the notice.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Updated Seat Matrix

ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad (200418)

UR- 3 seats

OBC- 2 seats

EWS- 1 seat

SC- 2 seats

ST- 1 seat

Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Belagavi (200335)- 158 Seats (Deemed/Paid Seats Quota)

Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Belagavi (200335)- 30 Seats (NRI)

This expansion in seat availability provides a valuable opportunity for candidates who were either waitlisted or seeking better options in Round 2. The MCC has encouraged all candidates to revisit their preferences and take advantage of the extended choice filling timeline.

The MCC oversees NEET UG counselling for 15% of All India Quota seats in government medical colleges and 100% of seats in institutions such as AMU, BHU, JMI, and ESIC colleges. The remaining 85% of seats in state government colleges and 100% in state private colleges are filled through state-level counselling authorities.

The revised schedule for Round 2 counselling is expected to be uploaded soon on the MCC portal. Candidates are urged to stay updated through the official website and ensure timely submission of their choices.

Last updated on 09 Sep 2025
16:40 PM
MCC NEET UG 2025 NEET UG NEET counselling
