NEET counselling

MCC Adds 13 New Disability Centres for NEET UG 2025 Counselling; PwD Portal Open Until September 9

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Aug 2025
13:41 PM

File Image

Summary
The newly added centres will supplement the existing 16, bringing the total number of designated institutions to 29 across the country
As per counselling regulations, it is mandatory for all PwBD candidates to obtain their disability certificate from one of the designated centres in order to be eligible for All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS seats

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the addition of 13 new Disability Assessment Centres for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) in a move aimed at easing access to certification during the ongoing NEET UG 2025 counselling process.

The newly added centres will supplement the existing 16, bringing the total number of designated institutions to 29 across the country. These centres are authorized to issue disability certificates in accordance with the National Medical Commission's (NMC) interim guidelines for the MBBS admissions under the PwBD category for the 2025–26 academic session.

In an official notice, the MCC confirmed that the PwD portal for Round 2 of NEET UG 2025 counselling is now live and will remain open until 12 noon on September 9, 2025.

“Candidates can now visit the following Designated Disability Centers in addition to the earlier 16 Disability centers of MCC for the purpose of getting themselves examined and obtaining Disability Certificates as per NMC Guidelines,” the committee stated.

As per counselling regulations, it is mandatory for all PwBD candidates to obtain their disability certificate from one of the designated centres in order to be eligible for All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS seats.

To obtain the certificate, candidates must present a valid UDID card and other required documents at the assessment centre. The measure is part of the MCC’s effort to ensure that differently-abled medical aspirants have smoother access to necessary verifications ahead of seat allocation.

The move has been welcomed by stakeholders as a step towards inclusivity and better accessibility in medical education.

For the full list of designated centres and further instructions, candidates are advised to visit the official MCC website.

Last updated on 28 Aug 2025
13:42 PM
NEET counselling NEET UG NEET UG 2025
