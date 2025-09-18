MBBS Seat Matrix 2025 Finalised: NMC Adds 6,850 Seats, Total Rises to 1.23 Lakh for 2025-26 Session

Summary The total number of MBBS seats across India has increased to 1,23,700, marking a significant jump from last year’s tally of 1,17,750 The final seat matrix incorporates a total of 5,794 seat modifications, arising from various factors such as court directives, approvals for new colleges, reduction of seats during renewals, creation of supernumerary seats, and allotment changes based on compliance reports

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the final MBBS seat matrix for the academic year 2025-26 after completing approvals for renewal of existing undergraduate seats and sanctioning of new ones. The total number of MBBS seats across India has increased to 1,23,700, marking a significant jump from last year’s tally of 1,17,750.

This increase includes 6,850 newly approved seats, while 1,056 seats have been dropped as they could not be renewed due to non-compliance or other regulatory reasons. These changes reflect the NMC’s ongoing restructuring of medical education infrastructure in the country.

The final seat matrix incorporates a total of 5,794 seat modifications, arising from various factors such as court directives, approvals for new colleges, reduction of seats during renewals, creation of supernumerary seats, and allotment changes based on compliance reports.

Among the notable approvals, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum, which earlier had no sanctioned intake, has now been granted 200 MBBS seats. Similarly, Index Medical College in Indore and Geetanjali Medical College in Udaipur have received 250 seats each, significantly boosting capacity in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan respectively.

In a recent circular, the NMC also approved 2,720 MBBS seats, while cautioning that any seat allocated during NEET UG 2025 counselling that does not align with the updated seat matrix may be subject to cancellation. This warning comes amid increasing scrutiny over unauthorized admissions and the mismatch between college declarations and actual seat approvals.

Initially, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had released a tentative matrix featuring 1,15,900 MBBS seats in government, private, and deemed universities. The preliminary list had also included nine institutions with zero approved seats, some of which have now received fresh approvals in the final update.

With this development, medical aspirants participating in NEET UG 2025 counselling are advised to verify seat availability based on the final NMC-approved seat matrix to ensure valid admissions.