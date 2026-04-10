Manipal Academy of Higher Education Issues MET 2026 Phase 1 Admit Card; Exams on April 13 and 14

Summary Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their hall tickets from the official website — manipal.edu As per the announced schedule, the MET 2026 Phase 1 examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on April 13 and 14

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has released the admit card for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2026 Phase 1 on Friday. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their hall tickets from the official website — manipal.edu.

As per the announced schedule, the MET 2026 Phase 1 examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on April 13 and 14. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

The MET 2026 admit card contains essential details including the candidate’s name, application number, category, selected course and group, exam date and time, test centre address, reporting time, exam duration, and important instructions for exam day.

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The entrance test will have a duration of two hours and will be divided into four sections: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and English. The Mathematics section will include 15 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and 5 numerical answer type (NAT) questions, while Physics and Chemistry will each have 10 MCQs and 5 NAT questions. The English section will consist of 10 MCQs with no NAT questions. The total marks for the examination are 240.

MET 2026 Phase 1 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Visit the MET Online Test Booking System (OTBS) login portal

Enter your application number and OTBS password

Click on the “MET Phase 1 Hall Ticket” link

Download the admit card in PDF format

Take a printout for future reference

The MET is a key entrance examination for admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by MAHE across its campuses.