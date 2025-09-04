Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee Mulls Legal Route to Appoint ‘Tainted’ SSC Candidates to Group C, D Posts

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government was exploring legal options to appoint “tainted” teachers of the 2016 SSC exam to Group C and D posts.

Speaking at a programme to observe Teachers' Day here, she also said the state government has initiated the recruitment process of “untainted” candidates of the 2016 school teacher recruitment test.

"I am consulting legal experts on options of appointing ‘tainted’ teachers to Group C and D posts. For those who have been teaching for years now, but have been marked ‘ineligible’, I am trying to seek a legal solution... Maybe, they could be recruited in Group C and D posts," Banerjee said.

"We look at things not through a political prism, but from a human perspective," she said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Mamata Banerjee Mamata government SSC job aspirants Bengal School Job Scam
