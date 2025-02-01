TET

MAHATET November 2024 Interim Result OUT at mahatet.in- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Feb 2025
14:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for paper 1 and paper 2 of MAHATET 2024 can check and download their examination results by visiting the official website
Candidates have the scope to register objections against the interim result

The Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune declared the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) result 2024 at the official website- mahatet.in. Candidates who have appeared for paper 1 and paper 2 of MAHATET 2024 can check and download their examination results by visiting the official website.

Candidates have the scope to register objections against the interim result. They are allowed to register objections between February 1 and 6.

“Candidates who appeared for Paper I and Paper II can check their result on the website from 4.00 PM on 31.01.2025. If there is a mark verification or any error/objection against the result of this examination, it can be registered online from the login of the candidates on the website http://mahatet.in from 01.02.2025 to 06.02.2025. Applications received through other means will not be considered,” the result notification read.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Candidates whose result has been reserved should send their statement to mahatet24.msce@gmail.com by 06.02.2025. Please note that representations received after 06.02.2025 will not be considered,” it further added.

MAHATET Result 2024: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website- mahatet.in
  2. Log in to your account
  3. Check and download the result
  4. Take a printout of the same for future reference

MAHATET Result 2024: Direct Link

Last updated on 01 Feb 2025
14:54 PM
TET MAHA TET Results out
Similar stories
CUET PG 2025

Registration Deadline for CUET PG 2025 Extended, Exam from March 13: How to Apply

UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December Answer Provisional Key 2024 Out: How to Check and Raise Objections

Junior Engineer (JE)

RSSB Issues Admit Card for Junior Engineer Exams 2024 at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. . .

Gujarat High Court

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2025: Application for Civil Judges posts begins- Know Dates In. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December Answer Provisional Key 2024 Out: How to Check and Raise Objections

CUET PG 2025

Registration Deadline for CUET PG 2025 Extended, Exam from March 13: How to Apply

Dayananda Sagar University

DSU’s FDP on AI & Next-Gen Tech Paves the Way for a Sustainable Future

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2025: A Confluence of Visionaries an. . .

Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya, Ultadanga

Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya Observes National Road Safety Month 2025

Gujarat High Court

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2025: Application for Civil Judges posts begins- Know Dates In. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality