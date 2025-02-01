MAHATET November 2024 Interim Result OUT at mahatet.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for paper 1 and paper 2 of MAHATET 2024 can check and download their examination results by visiting the official website Candidates have the scope to register objections against the interim result

The Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune declared the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) result 2024 at the official website- mahatet.in. Candidates who have appeared for paper 1 and paper 2 of MAHATET 2024 can check and download their examination results by visiting the official website.

Candidates have the scope to register objections against the interim result. They are allowed to register objections between February 1 and 6.

“Candidates who appeared for Paper I and Paper II can check their result on the website from 4.00 PM on 31.01.2025. If there is a mark verification or any error/objection against the result of this examination, it can be registered online from the login of the candidates on the website http://mahatet.in from 01.02.2025 to 06.02.2025. Applications received through other means will not be considered,” the result notification read.

“Candidates whose result has been reserved should send their statement to mahatet24.msce@gmail.com by 06.02.2025. Please note that representations received after 06.02.2025 will not be considered,” it further added.

MAHATET Result 2024: Steps to download

Go to the official website- mahatet.in Log in to your account Check and download the result Take a printout of the same for future reference

MAHATET Result 2024: Direct Link