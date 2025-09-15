TET

MAHATET 2025 Registration Begins Today at mahatet.in, Exam on November 23

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Sep 2025
14:23 PM

File Image

Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website mahatet.in
Candidates who intend to appear for both levels may opt for the combined option within a single application form.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune has begun the online registration process for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) 2025 from today, September 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website mahatet.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 3, 2025.

As per the official schedule, the MAHATET 2025 exam will be conducted on November 23 in two sessions. Paper 1, which is for candidates aspiring to teach classes 1 to 5, will be held in the morning session from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Paper 2, meant for teaching positions in classes 6 to 8, will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates who intend to appear for both levels may opt for the combined option within a single application form.

The admit cards for the examination will be released on November 10, 2025. Candidates are advised to download and print their hall tickets from the official website well in advance of the examination date.

Regarding the application fee, candidates from the Open, OBC, EWS, SEBC, SBC, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, VJA, and TA categories are required to pay ₹1000 for appearing in one paper and ₹1200 for both papers. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD categories will need to pay ₹700 for one paper and ₹900 if they wish to appear for both Paper 1 and 2.

Maharashtra TET Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

  1. Go to the official website of MAHA TET which is mahatet.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the MAHA TET 2025 registration link
  3. Enter the required credentials to sign up
  4. Fill in the form with the required information
  5. Pay the application fees and submit the form
  6. Save and download the application form for further use

The MAHATET is a mandatory eligibility test for individuals aspiring to secure teaching positions in government and aided schools across Maharashtra. Applicants are encouraged to carefully read the eligibility criteria and instructions provided on the official website before proceeding with the registration process.

For the latest updates and detailed information, candidates should regularly visit mahatet.in.

Last updated on 15 Sep 2025
14:47 PM
TET MAHA TET Registration Date
