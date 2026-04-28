Maharashtra Moves to Streamline Class 11 Admissions with Centralised Online Process

Summary The move marks a significant expansion of the digital admission framework first introduced in 2009–10 in the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Over the years, the system was gradually extended to major urban centres such as Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Amravati, before being implemented statewide on a merit basis in 2025–26

The Government of Maharashtra has announced that admissions to Class 11 (First Year Junior College or FYJC) will be conducted through a fully centralized, online, and merit-based system across the state beginning in the 2026–27 academic year.

The move marks a significant expansion of the digital admission framework first introduced in 2009–10 in the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. Over the years, the system was gradually extended to major urban centres such as Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Amravati, before being implemented statewide on a merit basis in 2025–26.

Under the new guidelines, admissions will be conducted through a single online portal covering all recognized junior colleges and higher secondary schools in Maharashtra. The system will apply uniformly across Arts, Commerce, and Science streams, and will include minority institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Admissions will be determined strictly on merit, calculated using students’ performance in their Class 10 board examinations, with marks from the best five subjects taken into account.

However, vocational courses under the Higher Secondary Vocational Course (HSVC) stream will continue to follow offline, institution-level admission procedures.

Students will be required to submit a single online application, with the option to select between one and ten college preferences. Authorities have also introduced flexibility allowing applicants to modify their stream preferences during different admission rounds.

Officials cautioned that submission of false or misleading information would result in cancellation of admission and potential legal action.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: Tentative Schedule

According to the provisional timeline released by the state:

College data upload: April 10 to April 25, 2026

Verification process: April 26 to May 5, 2026

Student registration: May 5 to May 14, 2026

Preference filling: After declaration of Class 10 results

Admission rounds: To be announced

Commencement of classes: By July 15, 2026

The state government said the reform is aimed at ensuring greater transparency, uniform access, and streamlined procedures across Maharashtra’s junior college system. By consolidating admissions into a single digital platform, authorities expect to reduce discrepancies and simplify the process for students and institutions alike.