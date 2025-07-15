MHT CET

MHT CET 2025 CAP Counselling Registration For Pharmacy, DPharm Extended- New Schedule Published

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jul 2025
14:39 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Maharashtra Centralized Admission Process (CAP) or MHT CET 2025 CAP counselling schedule has been revised
As per the official notice, candidates who appeared and qualified the physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) papers in MHT CET 2025 exam will be eligible to apply for the pharmacy courses by July 21

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell extended the deadline to submit applications for MHT CET 2025 CAP counselling for pharmacy and DPharm courses. The Maharashtra Centralized Admission Process (CAP) or MHT CET 2025 CAP counselling schedule has been revised. Candidates can visit the official website and check the schedule.

As per the official notice, Candidates who appeared and qualified the physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) papers in MHT CET 2025 exam will be eligible to apply for the pharmacy courses by July 21. Also, applicants must note that those who have registered for the MHT CET PCB 2025 exam need not pay any fees for the counselling.

MHT CET 2025 counselling will include online registration, scanning and uploading of documents, e-verification or physical verification. Through the MHT CET PCB 2025 counselling, candidates will be admitted in four-year pharmacy (BPharmacy) and six-year full time PharmD at government, govt-aided, university departments, ICT Mumbai, and unaided private professional educational institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

MHT CET CAP 2025 PCB Schedule

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents- July 7 to July 22 upto 5 pm

Document verification and confirmation of application Form- July 22 upto 5 pm

Display of the provisional merit list- July 25

Submission of grievances if any- July 26 to July 28 upto 5 pm

Display of the final merit list- July 31

Last updated on 15 Jul 2025
14:39 PM
MHT CET MHT CET 2025 Pharmacy
Similar stories
Manipur HSLC

Manipur HSLC compartment 2025 Results Announced at manresults.nic.in- Details Here

Haryana education

Haryana State Board of Technical Education Announces HSBTE May/June 2025 Result- Dire. . .

Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi)

SIDBI Begins Applications For Grade A, B Officer Posts at sidbi.in- Check Eligibility. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Out for Combined Civil Service Exam - Application Beg. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Manipur HSLC

Manipur HSLC compartment 2025 Results Announced at manresults.nic.in- Details Here

IIM

Management Conclave 2025 at IIM Ranchi Brings Industry Leaders Together to Decode ‘. . .

Haryana education

Haryana State Board of Technical Education Announces HSBTE May/June 2025 Result- Dire. . .

Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi)

SIDBI Begins Applications For Grade A, B Officer Posts at sidbi.in- Check Eligibility. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 Out for Combined Civil Service Exam - Application Beg. . .

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission

APPSC Recruitment 2025: 691 Vacancies Notified at psc.ap.gov.in- Eligibility and Vaca. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality