MHT CET 2025 CAP Counselling Registration For Pharmacy, DPharm Extended- New Schedule Published

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell extended the deadline to submit applications for MHT CET 2025 CAP counselling for pharmacy and DPharm courses. The Maharashtra Centralized Admission Process (CAP) or MHT CET 2025 CAP counselling schedule has been revised. Candidates can visit the official website and check the schedule.

As per the official notice, Candidates who appeared and qualified the physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) papers in MHT CET 2025 exam will be eligible to apply for the pharmacy courses by July 21. Also, applicants must note that those who have registered for the MHT CET PCB 2025 exam need not pay any fees for the counselling.

MHT CET 2025 counselling will include online registration, scanning and uploading of documents, e-verification or physical verification. Through the MHT CET PCB 2025 counselling, candidates will be admitted in four-year pharmacy (BPharmacy) and six-year full time PharmD at government, govt-aided, university departments, ICT Mumbai, and unaided private professional educational institutions.

MHT CET CAP 2025 PCB Schedule

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents- July 7 to July 22 upto 5 pm

Document verification and confirmation of application Form- July 22 upto 5 pm

Display of the provisional merit list- July 25

Submission of grievances if any- July 26 to July 28 upto 5 pm

Display of the final merit list- July 31