MHT CET CAP Round 4 Seat Allotment 2025 Out: Check Result, Admission Deadlines

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET CAP Round 4 provisional seat allotment result 2025. Registered candidates can now log in to the official portal at fe2025.mahacet.org to view and download their allotment status.

To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the “MHT CET CAP Round 4 Allotment Result 2025” link, and log in using their registration details. After submitting the credentials, the provisional allotment will be displayed on the screen, which should be carefully reviewed, downloaded, and saved for future use.

Students must accept their offered seat between September 2 and 4, 2025, through the candidate login portal. The same dates apply for reporting to the allotted institute with original documents and completing the fee payment process. Importantly, a full refund will be available for those who cancel their admission by September 11, 2025. However, no admission-related activities will be allowed beyond September 13, 2025, which has been fixed as the final cutoff date for the academic year 2025–26.

Following the allotment, candidates must report physically to their respective colleges within the stipulated timeline to complete admission formalities, including document verification and fee submission. The CET Cell has cautioned that any delay in this process may lead to forfeiture of the allotted seat.