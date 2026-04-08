MHT CET Admit Card 2026 Out - Check PCM Hall Ticket Link and Session Details

Summary The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET 2026 admit card for the PCM group. Candidates who have registered for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET 2026 admit card for the PCM group. Candidates who have registered for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test can now download their hall tickets from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, by logging in with their registered email ID and password.

The MHT CET 2026 will be conducted in multiple sessions for different subject groups. For candidates appearing in the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) stream, Session 1 is scheduled from April 11 to April 20, while Session 2 will take place from May 12 to May 16. For the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) stream, Session 1 will be held from April 21 to April 26, followed by Session 2 from May 10 to May 11.

The admit card is a crucial document and contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, application or roll number, exam date, shift timings, examination centre address, subject group, and important exam-day instructions. The examination authority has clarified that the admit card will not be sent via post or email, and candidates must download it online.

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To access the MHT CET 2026 admit card, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the relevant link for the admit card. After entering the required login credentials, the hall ticket will appear on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and print a copy for use on the examination day.

The MHT CET is a computer-based entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture across Maharashtra. The exam is structured into two sessions, each lasting three hours, with separate papers for PCM and PCB streams.

Find the direct download link here.