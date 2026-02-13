MHT CET 2026 Registration Without Aadhaar Authentication Begins - Check Other Updates

Summary The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced a significant update to the MHT CET 2026 application process. Candidates who are unable to complete Aadhaar or APAAR verification during the online application process can now proceed with registration without mandatory authentication starting today.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced a significant update to the MHT CET 2026 application process, allowing candidates facing Aadhaar and APAAR authentication issues to register without completing these verification steps. The move is intended to ensure that technical glitches or genuine identification challenges do not prevent eligible students from applying for the state-level entrance examination.

According to an official notice issued by the CET Cell on February 12, 2026, candidates who are unable to complete Aadhaar or APAAR verification during the online application process can now proceed with registration without mandatory authentication starting today, February 13, 2026. The decision follows multiple reports from students experiencing difficulties with the previously required verification mechanism.

While Aadhaar and APAAR-based authentication will continue to remain the recommended and preferred mode of verification for most applicants, the CET Cell has clarified that students encountering persistent technical errors or legitimate identification concerns will not be disqualified from the application process. The revised provision aims to widen access and ensure fair participation in MHT CET 2026.

In addition to relaxing authentication requirements for affected candidates, the CET Cell has also extended the MHT CET 2026 registration deadline. Students now have until February 20, 2026, to complete and submit their application forms. This extension provides additional time for aspirants to finalise their details and complete the online process without unnecessary pressure.

Candidates must visit the official MHT CET portal at cetcell.mahacet.org to fill out the application form. Applicants are required to enter accurate personal, academic, and contact information before submitting the form. Those choosing to register without Aadhaar or APAAR verification must still ensure that all other required details are correctly furnished within the stipulated timeline.

Who Can Register Without Aadhaar or APAAR?

The newly introduced flexibility applies specifically to candidates who are unable to complete Aadhaar or APAAR authentication due to technical glitches or genuine identification problems during the registration process. Students who can successfully complete the verification process are encouraged to follow the standard authentication procedure.

However, applicants facing unresolved verification challenges can now make use of the alternative option and complete their MHT CET 2026 registration without these authentication steps. The CET Cell’s decision is expected to provide relief to thousands of students and prevent exclusion due to procedural or technical barriers.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications well before the February 20 deadline and regularly check official notifications for any further updates regarding the MHT CET 2026 examination process.