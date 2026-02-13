MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration Without Aadhaar Authentication Begins - Check Other Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2026
13:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced a significant update to the MHT CET 2026 application process.
Candidates who are unable to complete Aadhaar or APAAR verification during the online application process can now proceed with registration without mandatory authentication starting today.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced a significant update to the MHT CET 2026 application process, allowing candidates facing Aadhaar and APAAR authentication issues to register without completing these verification steps. The move is intended to ensure that technical glitches or genuine identification challenges do not prevent eligible students from applying for the state-level entrance examination.

According to an official notice issued by the CET Cell on February 12, 2026, candidates who are unable to complete Aadhaar or APAAR verification during the online application process can now proceed with registration without mandatory authentication starting today, February 13, 2026. The decision follows multiple reports from students experiencing difficulties with the previously required verification mechanism.

While Aadhaar and APAAR-based authentication will continue to remain the recommended and preferred mode of verification for most applicants, the CET Cell has clarified that students encountering persistent technical errors or legitimate identification concerns will not be disqualified from the application process. The revised provision aims to widen access and ensure fair participation in MHT CET 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to relaxing authentication requirements for affected candidates, the CET Cell has also extended the MHT CET 2026 registration deadline. Students now have until February 20, 2026, to complete and submit their application forms. This extension provides additional time for aspirants to finalise their details and complete the online process without unnecessary pressure.

Candidates must visit the official MHT CET portal at cetcell.mahacet.org to fill out the application form. Applicants are required to enter accurate personal, academic, and contact information before submitting the form. Those choosing to register without Aadhaar or APAAR verification must still ensure that all other required details are correctly furnished within the stipulated timeline.

Who Can Register Without Aadhaar or APAAR?

The newly introduced flexibility applies specifically to candidates who are unable to complete Aadhaar or APAAR authentication due to technical glitches or genuine identification problems during the registration process. Students who can successfully complete the verification process are encouraged to follow the standard authentication procedure.

However, applicants facing unresolved verification challenges can now make use of the alternative option and complete their MHT CET 2026 registration without these authentication steps. The CET Cell’s decision is expected to provide relief to thousands of students and prevent exclusion due to procedural or technical barriers.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications well before the February 20 deadline and regularly check official notifications for any further updates regarding the MHT CET 2026 examination process.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2026
13:33 PM
MHT CET 2026 Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Registration
Similar stories
NBEMS

NBEMS to Issue FMGE December 2025 Pass Certificates in Person; Know Important Instruc. . .

BIEAP

BIEAP Issues AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 at bie.ap.gov.in; Get Direct Link to Download . . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Issues Important Reminder for Board Exam 2026 Practical and Internal Marks Uploa. . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling Revised: Round 3 Allotment Delayed, Stray Vacancy Phase D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NBEMS

NBEMS to Issue FMGE December 2025 Pass Certificates in Person; Know Important Instruc. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Issues Important Reminder for Board Exam 2026 Practical and Internal Marks Uploa. . .

BIEAP

BIEAP Issues AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 at bie.ap.gov.in; Get Direct Link to Download . . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling Revised: Round 3 Allotment Delayed, Stray Vacancy Phase D. . .

NCET 2026

NCET 2026 Registration Opens for 4-Year ITEP; Application Schedule and Exam Date Anno. . .

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Out at upmsp.edu.in - Check Exam Guidelines and Tim. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality