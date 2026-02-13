Karnataka HC Directs Status Quo; KEA Extends NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling, Seat Allotment Soon

Summary As per the earlier schedule, the last date for option entry for Round 3 was February 11 The petitioners sought directions to KEA to accept their Form-H submissions dated January 8 and January 20, and to offer five de-categorised in-service seats that remained vacant after the second round

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has reopened the option entry window for the third round of NEET PG counselling following a direction from the Karnataka High Court restraining authorities from publishing the seat allotment results till February 17.

As per the earlier schedule, the last date for option entry for Round 3 was February 11. However, acting on a writ petition filed by two in-service candidates, the High Court directed the authorities not to make any announcement regarding seat allotment until February 17.

Petition Over De-Categorised In-Service Seats

The petitioners sought directions to KEA to accept their Form-H submissions dated January 8 and January 20, and to offer five de-categorised in-service seats that remained vacant after the second round.

The vacant seats cited in the petition include:

General Medicine – KVG Medical College, Sullia

Anaesthesia – Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bengaluru

Anaesthesia – Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS), Bidar

Anaesthesia – GRIMS, Gadag

Dermatology – Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences

The petitioners requested that these seats be allotted to eligible in-service candidates on priority before the commencement of the third mop-up round.

On February 12, the Bengaluru division bench comprising Justice Jayant Banerji and Justice T.M. Nadaf reserved its judgment while continuing the interim order granted earlier.

In its oral observation, the bench stated: “Interim order granted earlier shall be in effect till delivery of judgment subject to the condition that the respondents are permitted to conduct the option entries and registration of in-service candidates.”

The Karnataka NEET PG Round 3 allotment date will now be announced only after subsequent court orders. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 17.

Eligible in-service candidates identified by the government may submit applications online from February 12 to 14 by paying the prescribed fee. KEA has notified four seats under the in-service quota.

Candidates must appear for document verification at the KEA office in Bengaluru on February 16 between 10 am and 1 pm. After certificate verification, they can record their preferences till 11 am on February 17.

Accordingly, the KEA has reopened the Round 3 option entry window from 11 am on February 16 to 1 am on February 17. Candidates already declared eligible but who have not yet entered their options can submit their preferences within this extended window.