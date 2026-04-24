MAH CET 2026 Registration Re-Opens for MBA, MMS; No Correction Facility Allowed

Summary The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has opened a special one-day registration window for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Management Studies (MMS) programmes today. However, the authorities have made it clear that candidates applying during this one-day window will not be provided with any correction facility.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has opened a special one-day registration window for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Management Studies (MMS) programmes today, April 24. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website, mahacet.org, by paying a registration fee of ₹500.

The decision to reopen the application process comes after the CET Cell received multiple requests from aspirants via emails, phone calls, and in-person visits, seeking another opportunity to apply. This special window is expected to benefit candidates who missed the earlier registration deadline.

However, the authorities have made it clear that candidates applying during this one-day window will not be provided with any correction facility. Applicants must ensure that all details entered in the application form are accurate and complete before submission to avoid any issues later in the admission process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, candidates who have not yet generated their APAAR ID are required to create one through DigiLocker before accessing the registration portal. This step is mandatory for completing the application process successfully.

The MAH CET MBA and MMS 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 9, 2026. The entrance test will be held in a computer-based format and will carry a total of 200 marks. The question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions, each offering five answer options.

As per the exam pattern, there will be no negative marking, allowing candidates to attempt all questions without the risk of penalty. The test will assess candidates across various sections, including logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, reading comprehension, and abstract reasoning.

With the limited-time registration opportunity now open, candidates aspiring to secure admission into MBA and MMS programmes in Maharashtra are advised to complete their applications promptly and carefully within the given timeframe.