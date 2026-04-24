BEd

UP BEd JEE 2026 Registration Extended - Check New Deadline and Revised Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2026
10:28 AM

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Summary
Bundelkhand University has announced an extension of the application deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2026.
The registration process for the entrance examination had originally commenced on February 10.

Bundelkhand University has announced an extension of the application deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2026, offering candidates additional time to complete their registrations without incurring a late fee. As per the latest update, aspirants can now submit their applications until April 30, 2026, through the official website, bujhansi.ac.in. The registration process for the entrance examination had originally commenced on February 10, 2026, following the release of the official notification on February 1, 2026.

Candidates who miss the revised deadline will still have an opportunity to apply by paying a late fee between May 1 and May 5, 2026. The university has also scheduled a correction window from May 6 to May 10, 2026, allowing applicants to make necessary changes to their submitted forms. Meanwhile, the admit cards for the examination are expected to be issued around May 25, 2026. The UP B.Ed JEE 2026 is tentatively slated to be conducted on May 31, 2026.

Applicants are required to keep essential documents ready while filling out the form. These include a recent passport-sized photograph, signature, impressions of both left and right index fingers, academic mark sheets, and relevant category certificates, if applicable.

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The application process involves several steps. Candidates must first visit the official website and access the UP B.Ed JEE 2026 registration link available on the homepage. After registering with a valid email ID and mobile number, applicants need to log in, complete the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the prescribed fee. Once submitted, candidates are advised to download and retain a copy of the fee receipt for future reference.

The application fee structure varies based on category. General and OBC candidates are required to pay ₹1650 without a late fee, which increases to ₹2000 during the late application period. For SC and ST candidates with domicile in Uttar Pradesh, the fee is ₹850 without a late fee and ₹1000 with a late fee. However, SC and ST applicants from other states are required to pay ₹1650 without a late fee and ₹2000 with a late fee, similar to candidates from the general and OBC categories. Payments can be made through online modes such as internet banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.

Last updated on 24 Apr 2026
10:29 AM
BEd Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (B. Ed) JEE Registration
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