AP SSC Class 10

BSEAP Rejects Rumours of AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 Release Date; Official Notice Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2026
13:20 PM

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Summary
The AP SSC examinations for 2026 were conducted in pen-and-paper mode from March 16 to April 1 across the state
Once declared, the results will be available on the official website, results.bse.ap.gov.in

The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has dismissed reports claiming that the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2026 will be released on April 25, stating that no official date has been finalised so far.

A senior official clarified that the widely circulated reports are “completely false and misleading,” urging students and parents not to rely on unverified information. The clarification was also supported by Samagra Shiksha authorities, who advised stakeholders to follow only official communication channels for updates.

The AP SSC examinations for 2026 were conducted in pen-and-paper mode from March 16 to April 1 across the state. Lakhs of students who appeared for the exams are currently awaiting the results, which are expected to be announced by the end of April, in line with previous trends.

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Once declared, the results will be available on the official website, results.bse.ap.gov.in. Students can access their scorecards using their roll number and roll code. In addition to the website, results will also be accessible via the ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp service and the LEAP mobile application.

In the previous academic year, a total of 6,14,459 students appeared for the SSC examinations, out of which 4,98,585 cleared the exam, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.14%. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 84.09% compared to 78.31% among boys. Parvathipuram Manyam district had the highest success rate at 93.90%, while 1,680 schools achieved a 100% pass rate.

Following the declaration of results, original SSC certificates will be dispatched to schools. Students will be able to collect them from their respective institutions after due verification and signatures by school authorities.

Officials have reiterated that the final result date will be announced through authorised platforms, and students are advised to stay updated through official sources only.

Last updated on 24 Apr 2026
13:22 PM
AP SSC Class 10 Results out Board Exam 2026
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