MHT CET 2026 PCB Final Answer Key Updated After Objection Review - Check Subject Paper Changes

Summary The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the final answer key for the MHT CET PCB 2026 examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group examination can now download the final answer key from the official website.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the final answer key for the MHT CET PCB 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group examination can now download the final answer key from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the official update, the final answer key has been revised for two questions after the completion of the objection redressal process for the first attempt of the MHT CET 2026 PCB group examination. The changes were made after objections raised by candidates were found to be valid during the review process conducted by the CET Cell.

The Maharashtra CET Cell had opened the objection window for candidates who appeared in the first attempt of the PCB group examination from April 21 to April 26, 2026. During this period, students were allowed to challenge the provisional answer key by submitting objections along with supporting evidence.

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Officials stated that two objections submitted by candidates were accepted after detailed evaluation. As a result, modifications were made to one Chemistry question from the morning shift examination conducted on April 21 and one Biology question from the morning shift held on April 25. Both revised questions belonged to the English medium question paper.

The Maharashtra State CET Cell conducted the MHT CET 2026 examination for the PCB group between April 21 and April 26, 2026. The entrance examination is held for admission to undergraduate pharmacy and agriculture programmes offered by participating institutions across the state.

The computer-based examination for BPharma and BAgriculture admissions was conducted in two shifts daily. The morning session was held from 9 AM to noon, while the afternoon session took place from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The entrance examination was organised across 189 examination centres located in 36 districts of Maharashtra to accommodate the large number of candidates appearing for the test.

Candidates have been advised to carefully check the revised final answer key available on the official website, as it will be used for the preparation of MHT CET 2026 results. The release of the final answer key also marks the completion of the objection verification process for the PCB stream examination.