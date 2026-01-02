semester examination

MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2025 Declared: Scorecard Download Link Activated for Sem Exam

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2026
12:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has officially announced the MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the winter semester examinations can now access and download their results in PDF format from the official result portal of MSBTE (result.msbte.ac.in).

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has officially announced the MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the winter semester examinations can now access and download their results in PDF format from the official result portal of MSBTE (result.msbte.ac.in).

To check the MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025, students are required to log in using their enrolment number or seat number. The winter semester examinations were conducted over nearly three weeks, from November 11 to December 3, 2025, across various examination centres in the state.

Once logged in, candidates can view their scorecards online and download the PDF for future reference. The online scorecard serves as an important academic document until the original mark sheets are issued by the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MSBTE Winter Semester scorecard contains several important details, including the candidate’s name, roll or seat number, subject-wise marks obtained, total or aggregate marks, rank, and other relevant academic information. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities at the earliest.

MSBTE conducts diploma-level examinations for a wide range of programmes offered across disciplines such as engineering, technology, management, and other allied fields. Every year, thousands of students appear for the MSBTE winter and summer semester examinations, making the results a crucial milestone in their academic journey.

Candidates seeking additional updates or official notifications related to the MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025 are advised to regularly visit the official website at msbte.ac.in.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 02 Jan 2026
12:56 PM
semester examination Maharashtra Result Scorecard
Similar stories
GATE 2026

IIT Guwahati Postpones GATE 2026 Admit Card Release - Check Updates Regarding New Sch. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Reschedules Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025; Announces New Dates for Affected Ca. . .

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Issues Notice for Indian Students with Foreign BS Medical Degrees, Clarifies Rule. . .

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

UPSSSC ANM Main Exam 2026 Dates Announced - Check Full Schedule and Admit Card Update. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
GATE 2026

IIT Guwahati Postpones GATE 2026 Admit Card Release - Check Updates Regarding New Sch. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Reschedules Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025; Announces New Dates for Affected Ca. . .

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Issues Notice for Indian Students with Foreign BS Medical Degrees, Clarifies Rule. . .

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

UPSSSC ANM Main Exam 2026 Dates Announced - Check Full Schedule and Admit Card Update. . .

IIT Kharagpur

Kshitij 2026: IIT Kharagpur’s Techno-Management Fest Returns This January! Registra. . .

ICSI CSEET

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2026 Released - Find January Exam Hall Ticket Download Link Her. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality