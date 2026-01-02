MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2025 Declared: Scorecard Download Link Activated for Sem Exam

Summary The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has officially announced the MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the winter semester examinations can now access and download their results in PDF format from the official result portal of MSBTE (result.msbte.ac.in).

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has officially announced the MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the winter semester examinations can now access and download their results in PDF format from the official result portal of MSBTE (result.msbte.ac.in).

To check the MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025, students are required to log in using their enrolment number or seat number. The winter semester examinations were conducted over nearly three weeks, from November 11 to December 3, 2025, across various examination centres in the state.

Once logged in, candidates can view their scorecards online and download the PDF for future reference. The online scorecard serves as an important academic document until the original mark sheets are issued by the board.

The MSBTE Winter Semester scorecard contains several important details, including the candidate’s name, roll or seat number, subject-wise marks obtained, total or aggregate marks, rank, and other relevant academic information. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities at the earliest.

MSBTE conducts diploma-level examinations for a wide range of programmes offered across disciplines such as engineering, technology, management, and other allied fields. Every year, thousands of students appear for the MSBTE winter and summer semester examinations, making the results a crucial milestone in their academic journey.

Candidates seeking additional updates or official notifications related to the MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025 are advised to regularly visit the official website at msbte.ac.in.

Find the direct download link here.