Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling CAP Round 3 Registration Begins, Last Date Tomorrow

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has officially begun the registration process for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 3. Eligible candidates can apply for the third round of counselling via the official website — medicalug2025.mahacet.org — until October 8.

According to the official notification, CAP Round 3 will fill the seats left vacant after the completion of CAP Round 2. Fresh registration is not required for candidates who have already applied during previous rounds. However, students who have been allotted seats in the All India Quota (AIQ) Round 3 are not eligible to participate in the Maharashtra state counselling process.

The choice filling for CAP Round 3 will begin from October 10, and the provisional merit list and seat matrix will be published on October 9. Candidates allotted seats in this round must mandatorily join the allotted college. They will not be considered for any further rounds of counselling, regardless of whether they actually join the seat or not.

Candidates applying under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category must have already claimed the quota during the NEET 2025 application process. They are also required to submit a valid PwD certificate issued by one of the 16 designated boards.

The counselling schedule for CAP Round 3 is as follows:

Registration, payment, and document upload deadline: October 8

Provisional merit list and seat matrix release: October 9

Choice filling window: October 10 to 12

Declaration of CAP Round 3 selection list: October 15

Physical joining at allotted colleges: October 16 to 20

In the previous round (CAP Round 2), a total of 31,409 candidates secured seats in various MBBS and BDS colleges across Maharashtra. CAP Round 3 is expected to be the final opportunity for many candidates to secure admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses for the academic year 2025-26.