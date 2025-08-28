NEET UG

MH NEET UG 2025: CAP Round 1 & 2 Counselling Schedule Out for AYUSH, Allied Courses; Revised Eligibility Criteria Announced

Posted on 28 Aug 2025
14:02 PM

Summary
In a significant update, the CET Cell has also revised the eligibility and choice-filling criteria, allowing a broader pool of candidates to participate
Candidates applying under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category must ensure they claim their quota during application and submit an online disability certificate issued by one of the 16 authorized medical boards

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has officially released the schedule for CAP Round 1 and 2 of the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 counselling for AYUSH and allied Group B courses. In a significant update, the CET Cell has also revised the eligibility and choice-filling criteria, allowing a broader pool of candidates to participate.

Revised Eligibility For Group B

As per the latest notification, candidates already registered for Group C courses are now eligible to apply for AYUSH courses under Group B. However, new candidates must register afresh to be considered for admissions under Maharashtra NEET UG 2025.

In addition, NRI candidates must complete their foreign candidate registration and undergo eligibility verification before September 3, 2025. These candidates are eligible for the 15% institute-level quota based on merit.

Candidates applying under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category must ensure they claim their quota during application and submit an online disability certificate issued by one of the 16 authorized medical boards.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule For Group B, Allied Courses

  • Online Registration & Session Apply: September 1–4
  • Payment of Registration Fee: September 1–4
  • Uploading of Documents: September 1–4
  • Provisional Merit List Publication: September 6
  • Seat Matrix Display: September 8
  • Choice/Preference Filling: September 8–10 (till 6:00 PM)
  • CAP Round 1 Selection List Declaration: September 12
  • Physical Joining & Status Retention: September 13–17 (till 5:30 PM)
  • Seat Matrix Publication: September 27
  • Choice/Preference Filling: September 29–October 1
  • CAP Round 2 Selection List Declaration: October 4
  • Physical Joining & Status Retention: October 5–10 (till 5:30 PM)

The CET Cell has urged all eligible candidates to strictly adhere to deadlines and ensure that their documents, quota claims, and registrations are completed in a timely manner. The updates are expected to bring more clarity and flexibility for aspirants aiming for AYUSH and allied health science courses in Maharashtra.

For complete guidelines and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website

