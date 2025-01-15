Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 3 Registration from Today- Check Schedule Here

Summary The Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 registration commenced from today i.e. 15 January 2025 Candidates are required to report at the allotted college for the admission process from January 30 to February 3 by 5:30 pm

The CET Cell Maharashtra declared the Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 round 3 schedule. The Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 registration commenced from today i.e. 15 January 2025. Interested candidates can visit the official website- medical2024.mahacet.org and check the schedule.

As per the schedule, the Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 registration deadline is January 21. The Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 seat matrix will be announced on January 21. The merit list will be declared on January 24. The Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 choice filling will commence from 25 January. The Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 choice filling window will close on January 27, 11:59 pm.

Round 3 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29. As per the Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule, candidates will be able to download the Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 seat allotment letter from January 29 to February 3. Candidates are required to report at the allotted college for the admission process from January 30 to February 3 by 5:30 pm.

