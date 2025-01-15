Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 3 Registration from Today- Check Schedule Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jan 2025
15:42 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 registration commenced from today i.e. 15 January 2025
Candidates are required to report at the allotted college for the admission process from January 30 to February 3 by 5:30 pm

The CET Cell Maharashtra declared the Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 round 3 schedule. The Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 registration commenced from today i.e. 15 January 2025. Interested candidates can visit the official website- medical2024.mahacet.org and check the schedule.

As per the schedule, the Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 registration deadline is January 21. The Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 seat matrix will be announced on January 21. The merit list will be declared on January 24. The Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 choice filling will commence from 25 January. The Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 choice filling window will close on January 27, 11:59 pm.

Round 3 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29. As per the Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule, candidates will be able to download the Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 round 3 seat allotment letter from January 29 to February 3. Candidates are required to report at the allotted college for the admission process from January 30 to February 3 by 5:30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 15 Jan 2025
15:42 PM
Maharashtra government Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 NEET PG 2024 NEET counselling
Similar stories
Kerala government

KPSC Releases Assistant Information Officer 2025 Prelims Exam Result- Link Inside

CLAT 2025

SC May Transfer CLAT 2025 Pleas to Single High Court: Update

GUJCET 2025

Last Chance to Register for GUJCET 2025 Today: Steps to Apply

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card for Session 1 Release Date - Know Key Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Kerala government

KPSC Releases Assistant Information Officer 2025 Prelims Exam Result- Link Inside

CLAT 2025

SC May Transfer CLAT 2025 Pleas to Single High Court: Update

GUJCET 2025

Last Chance to Register for GUJCET 2025 Today: Steps to Apply

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card for Session 1 Release Date - Know Key Details

IBPS

IBPS 2025: Tentative Exam Calendar For RRB, SO and Others OUT- Details Here

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 - New Seats Added, Choice Filling to End Soon