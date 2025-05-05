Maharashtra government

Maharashtra HSC Results 2025 OUT; 91.88 % Students Pass Exams, Girls Outshine Boys

PTI
PTI
Posted on 05 May 2025
12:12 PM

File Image

Summary
A total of 14,27,085 students had registered for the examination held in March, of which 14,17,969 appeared and 13,02,873 passed
The Konkan division was on top with a pass percentage of 96.74

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12 results, with 91.88 per cent of students passing the examination.

According to board chairperson Sharad Gosavi, girls outperformed boys again, with a pass percentage of 94.58 compared to 89.51 per cent among boys.

A total of 14,27,085 students had registered for the examination held in March, of which 14,17,969 appeared and 13,02,873 passed, he said.

The Konkan division was on top with a pass percentage of 96.74, followed by Kolhapur 93.64 per cent, Mumbai 92.93 per cent, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar 92.24 per cent, Amravati 91.43 per cent, Pune 91.32 per cent, Nashik 91.31 per cent, Nagpur 90.52 per cent and Latur 89.46 per cent.

The science stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.35, while 92.68 per cent students from commerce, 83.26 per cent vocational and 80.52 per cent from the arts stream passed the examination, Gosavi said. PTI SPK ARU

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 05 May 2025
12:15 PM
