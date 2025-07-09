Maharashtra government

Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 2 Schedule 2025 Released- Check Dates Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jul 2025
13:45 PM

File Image

Summary
Students who wish to register for the second phase common admission process can check the schedule at mahafyjcadmissions.in
According to the schedule, registrations of new students will be done between July 10, 2025 from 10 AM and July 13, 2025 up to 6:30 PM

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department published the CAP Round 2 admission schedule for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission. Students who wish to register for the second phase common admission process can check the schedule at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

According to the schedule, registrations of new students will be done between July 10, 2025 from 10 AM and July 13, 2025 up to 6:30 PM, on the official website. The Round 2 seat allotment results will be released on July 17, 2025. Students will need to report at the allotted colleges between July 18 to 21, 2025. During this period, students will need to upload the necessary documents for admission into the allotted college. Following this, the list of vacant seats will be displayed on July 23, 2025.

Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 2 2025: Steps to register

  1. Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in
  2. Click on Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 registration link
  3. Enter the required information to register yourself
  4. Pay the application fee and click on submit
  5. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference

Students will be allowed to select minimum 1 and maximum 10 junior colleges.

Maharashtra government Maharashtra Schools
