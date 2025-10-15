NEET UG 2025 Round 3: MHT CET Cell Issues Notices to 152 Candidates Over Fake Documents

Summary The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued notices to 152 candidates for allegedly submitting invalid or inconsistent documents during the ongoing third round of state-quota NEET UG 2025 admissions. The candidates have been directed to re-upload authentic certificates by 12 PM on October 16, 2025.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued notices to 152 candidates for allegedly submitting invalid or inconsistent documents during the ongoing third round of state-quota NEET UG 2025 admissions. The candidates have been directed to re-upload authentic certificates by 12 PM on October 16, 2025, failing which they will be disqualified from the admission process.

The CET Cell, earlier this month, released the provisional merit list for Round 3 admissions, after which several candidates submitted fresh applications. However, during the verification process, officials discovered that many of the new applicants were from outside Maharashtra or had uploaded incorrect or forged certificates.

Following multiple complaints alleging misuse of the admission policy and seat-blocking practices, the CET Cell launched an internal inquiry. The investigation revealed 152 cases where candidates had provided invalid documents or mismatched details.

The concerned candidates have been notified via email to present their case or re-submit valid documents within the specified deadline. Those who fail to comply will be barred from the ongoing counselling process for Maharashtra’s government and private medical colleges.

Officials added that the move aims to ensure transparency and fairness in the admission process, maintaining the integrity of MHT CET’s medical counselling system.