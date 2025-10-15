NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 3: MHT CET Cell Issues Notices to 152 Candidates Over Fake Documents

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Oct 2025
10:31 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued notices to 152 candidates for allegedly submitting invalid or inconsistent documents during the ongoing third round of state-quota NEET UG 2025 admissions.
The candidates have been directed to re-upload authentic certificates by 12 PM on October 16, 2025.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued notices to 152 candidates for allegedly submitting invalid or inconsistent documents during the ongoing third round of state-quota NEET UG 2025 admissions. The candidates have been directed to re-upload authentic certificates by 12 PM on October 16, 2025, failing which they will be disqualified from the admission process.

The CET Cell, earlier this month, released the provisional merit list for Round 3 admissions, after which several candidates submitted fresh applications. However, during the verification process, officials discovered that many of the new applicants were from outside Maharashtra or had uploaded incorrect or forged certificates.

Following multiple complaints alleging misuse of the admission policy and seat-blocking practices, the CET Cell launched an internal inquiry. The investigation revealed 152 cases where candidates had provided invalid documents or mismatched details.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concerned candidates have been notified via email to present their case or re-submit valid documents within the specified deadline. Those who fail to comply will be barred from the ongoing counselling process for Maharashtra’s government and private medical colleges.

Officials added that the move aims to ensure transparency and fairness in the admission process, maintaining the integrity of MHT CET’s medical counselling system.

Last updated on 15 Oct 2025
10:33 AM
NEET UG 2025 Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
Similar stories
Smart India Hackathon

Smart India Hackathon 2025 Entry Submission on Consumer Protection Themes to Close To. . .

UPSC 2025

CBI Recruitment 2025: UPSC Shortlists 85 Candidates for Assistant Programmer Posts; L. . .

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Objection Submission Expected to Begin Today

CBSE 2025

CBSE to Discontinue Physical Migration Certificates for Classes 10, 12 from 2025 - Wh. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Smart India Hackathon

Smart India Hackathon 2025 Entry Submission on Consumer Protection Themes to Close To. . .

UPSC 2025

CBI Recruitment 2025: UPSC Shortlists 85 Candidates for Assistant Programmer Posts; L. . .

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Objection Submission Expected to Begin Today

CBSE 2025

CBSE to Discontinue Physical Migration Certificates for Classes 10, 12 from 2025 - Wh. . .

AACCC

AACCC Releases AIAPGET 2025 Revised Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at aaccc.gov.in; De. . .

UP NEET

DGME Revises UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Again; Check Fresh Dates He. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality