Maharashtra government

Maharashtra CET 2026 Admit Cards Released for M.HMCT, M.Ed., and M.P.Ed.; Exams Begin March 24

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Mar 2026
12:14 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have registered for these entrance examinations can download their hall tickets from the official portal, MAHA CET Official Portal, by logging in with their email ID and password
According to the official schedule, the Maharashtra CET 2026 examinations for admission to 17 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be conducted between March 24 and May 16, 2026

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for M.HMCT, M.Ed., and M.P.Ed. courses for the academic year 2026–27. Candidates who have registered for these entrance examinations can download their hall tickets from the official portal, MAHA CET Official Portal, by logging in with their email ID and password.

According to the official schedule, the Maharashtra CET 2026 examinations for admission to 17 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be conducted between March 24 and May 16, 2026.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination and contains key details such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, application or roll number, photograph, signature, category, and gender. It also includes crucial exam-related information like the name of the test, exam date, time, session, reporting time, and the allotted examination centre along with its address and code.

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In a notable change this year, the CET Cell has introduced a two-stage admit card system. Candidates opting to appear for multiple attempts will receive two separate documents: a provisional admit card, also referred to as a city intimation slip, which indicates the exam city or district, and a final admit card released closer to the examination date with complete details, including the exact exam centre address and centre code.

Candidates are advised to verify all details on their admit cards carefully and stay updated for the release of the final hall ticket.

Last updated on 23 Mar 2026
12:54 PM
Maharashtra government Admit Card M.Ed MAH CET 2026
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