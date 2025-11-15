MAHA TET 2025 Admit Card Released; Exam on November 23 Amid Ongoing Teachers’ Concerns

Summary Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, mahatet.in The Supreme Court’s decision mandates that both aspiring and in-service teachers must clear the TET to be eligible for continued service or promotion

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, has released the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2025 admit card. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, mahatet.in.

The MAHA TET 2025 is scheduled for November 23, 2025.

Paper 1 will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1 pm

Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm

The examination serves as a qualifying test for candidates seeking teaching positions across schools in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the release of the admit card comes amid growing concerns within the state’s teaching community. In a recent joint meeting of teachers’ organisations held at Raosaheb Patwardhan Vidyalaya and Junior College, Pune, unions urged the Maharashtra government to file a review petition against a recent Supreme Court ruling and to coordinate with the Centre on the matter.

The Supreme Court’s decision mandates that both aspiring and in-service teachers must clear the TET to be eligible for continued service or promotions. Exemptions apply to:

Teachers appointed before the implementation of the RTE Act who have less than five years of service left

Teachers working in minority institutions, until a larger bench decides on the applicability of the RTE Act to these schools

According to state legislative sources, an estimated 70–75% of teachers in Maharashtra will be required to qualify the TET within the next two years. Failure to meet the requirement may result in termination, though teachers will still be entitled to retirement benefits if they meet the minimum service conditions.

The MAHA TET 2025 thus carries significant implications this year, not only for aspiring educators but also for thousands of in-service teachers across the state.