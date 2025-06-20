MHT CET

MAH LLB CET 2025 Result Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Latest Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jun 2025
15:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
After the result announcement, candidates can check their marks on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
The CET Cell previously released the exam's answer key and invited objections from candidates

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra, is set to declare the LLB 3 years CET result 2025 today, June 20. After the result announcement, candidates can check their marks on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Earlier, the MAH LLB CET (3 years) result was scheduled for June 17 but through a notice released that day, the CET Cell confirmed that the result will be declared on June 20 instead. The CET Cell previously released the exam's answer key and invited objections from candidates. To file an objection, candidates had to pay Rs 1000 per objection.

MAH LLB CET 3 Yrs Result 2025: Steps to check

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Open the MAH LLB CET 3 yrs result download link
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Submit and check the result

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 20 Jun 2025
16:04 PM
MHT CET MHT CET 2025 LLB
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Application Correction Opens at natboard.edu.in - Know Which Fields to E. . .

Andhra Pradesh

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Registration Today at polycet.ap.gov.in- Check Full Sched. . .

CLAT 2025

CLAT UG Merit List 2025 for 5-year LLB and LLM Courses Published! Direct Link Inside

Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025 For Group 1 Released- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Application Correction Opens at natboard.edu.in - Know Which Fields to E. . .

Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025 For Group 1 Released- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

Andhra Pradesh

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Registration Today at polycet.ap.gov.in- Check Full Sched. . .

In the photograph - Top Row- Shri Hanumant Rao ( second from the left), Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, (Third from the left), Shri Iswar V Basavaraddi, (fourth from the left), others are Shri Mukesh Verma, Shri Atul Dubey Bottom Row- Ananya Sengupta (Fourth from the left- The Heritage School), Aditri De (Second from the left-The Heritage School), others are Devanshi Shinde (Tree House High School, Pune) Savera (St. Stephens School, Chandigarh)
The Heritage School

The Heritage School Shines at NCERT National Yoga Olympiad 2025

CLAT 2025

CLAT UG Merit List 2025 for 5-year LLB and LLM Courses Published! Direct Link Inside

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Round 2 Seat Allotment on June 25

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality