MHT CET
MAH LLB CET 2025 Result Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Latest Details Inside
Posted on 20 Jun 2025
15:55 PM
The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra, is set to declare the LLB 3 years CET result 2025 today, June 20. After the result announcement, candidates can check their marks on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
Earlier, the MAH LLB CET (3 years) result was scheduled for June 17 but through a notice released that day, the CET Cell confirmed that the result will be declared on June 20 instead. The CET Cell previously released the exam's answer key and invited objections from candidates. To file an objection, candidates had to pay Rs 1000 per objection.
MAH LLB CET 3 Yrs Result 2025: Steps to check
For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.