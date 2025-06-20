MHT CET

MHT CET 3 yrs LLB Result 2025 Announced- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Posted on 20 Jun 2025
Summary
The MHT CET 3-year LLB 2025 exams were held on May 2 and 3, and the final answer key was issued on June 13
After the MHT CET result declaration, the CAP registration window will begin for the MHT CET counselling 2025

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra, declared the LLB 3 years CET result 2025 today, June 20. Candidates can check the MAH CET 3-year LLB result 2025 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Earlier, the MAH LLB CET (3 years) result was scheduled for June 17 but through a notice released, the CET Cell confirmed that the result will be declared on June 20 instead. The MHT CET 3-year LLB 2025 exams were held on May 2 and 3, and the final answer key was issued on June 13.

MHT CET LLB 3 yrs Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Open the MAH LLB CET 3 yrs result download link
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Submit and check the result
  5. Review the details and download the result for future reference

After the MHT CET result declaration, the CAP registration window will begin for the MHT CET counselling 2025. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

