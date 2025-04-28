MAH CET Answer Key 2025 for MBA, MMS Exam OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org- Details Here

Summary Candidates can now download the MAH MBA CET 2025 answer key from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org Along with the answer key, the CET Cell has also shared the question papers and candidates' responses

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra released the Maharashtra CET answer keys for MBA and MMS entrance exams today, April 28. Candidates can now download the MAH MBA CET 2025 answer key from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Along with the answer key, the CET Cell has also shared the question papers and candidates' responses. It will open the objection window on April 28 and close it on April 30. Candidates have to pay Rs 1,000 per question to object to the answer key from the candidates’ login window under the ‘objection tracking’ option available. Candidates will have to submit adequate proof of why the provided answer key is incorrect while challenging it.

The MAH CET 2025 MBA exam took place on April 1, 2, and 3. The authorities will soon release the MAH CET final answer and results will be prepared based on the final answer key.

ADVERTISEMENT

MAH MBA CET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the "MAH MBA CET Answer Key 2025 PDF Download" link available Download MAH MBA CET answer key 2025 Take a printout of the same for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.