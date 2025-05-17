MAH CET 2025

MAH CET 2025 Answer Key for BCA, BBA and Others Released- Challenge till May 18

Posted on 17 May 2025
14:45 PM

File Image

Summary
The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, opened the objection window to challenge the answer key for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2025, conducted for various undergraduate courses. Candidates who have appeared for the MAH CET 2025 exam will be able to challenge the MAH CET answer key 2025 through the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

The CET cell has opened the objection window for undergraduate courses, including Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), and Bachelor of Business Management (BBM).

According to the schedule, candidates can raise objections to the MAH CET question paper, response sheet, or answer key till May 18, 2025. A non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question while challenging the answer key needs to be paid.

“If a candidate has an objection against any question in the question paper for the above-mentioned examination, the same shall be submitted through the candidate’s login only as per the above schedule. Candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- per question/per objection (Nonrefundable) online through candidate login only,” reads the official notice.

CET Cell has also provided a tracking facility titled “Objection Tracking” within the candidate portal, allowing applicants to monitor the status of their submissions.

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

MAH CET 2025 BCA MAH BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET
