MAH BDesign CET 2026 Exam Date Announced; Online Registration Begins Today

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jan 2026
16:17 PM

File Image

Summary
The entrance exam will be conducted on April 5, 2026, for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDesign) course for the academic year 2026-27
The notice also highlighted that an APAAR ID and Aadhaar ID are mandatory for CET registration

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the exam date for the Maharashtra Bachelor of Design Common Entrance Test (MAH-BDesign CET) 2026. The entrance exam will be conducted on April 5, 2026, for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDesign) course for the academic year 2026-27.

According to the official notice, the online registration and confirmation of application forms will begin on January 22, 2026. Candidates can submit their MAH BDesign CET 2026 applications until February 24, 2026 through the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.

The notice also highlighted that an APAAR ID and Aadhaar ID are mandatory for CET registration. Candidates who have not yet generated their APAAR ID must create it via DigiLocker. The CET Cell has advised applicants to regularly check the official instructions and updates related to the examination.

This marks the first step for candidates seeking admission into Maharashtra’s premier Bachelor of Design programs for 2026-27.

Last updated on 22 Jan 2026
16:23 PM
