LLB

MAH B.Ed & LLB 3-Year CET 2026 Registration Closes Today; Exams in March–April

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jan 2026
17:59 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can apply through the official MAHACET website — mahacet.org
According to the tentative schedule, the MAH B.Ed (General & Special) and B.Ed ELCT-CET 2026 examinations are likely to be conducted between March 27 and March 29, 2026

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will close the registration process for the MAH B.Ed (General & Special), B.Ed ELCT-CET 2026, and MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2026 on January 23, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official MAHACET website — mahacet.org.

According to the tentative schedule, the MAH B.Ed (General & Special) and B.Ed ELCT-CET 2026 examinations are likely to be conducted between March 27 and March 29, 2026, while the MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2026 is tentatively scheduled for April 1 to April 2, 2026.

The CET Cell has clarified that APAAR ID is mandatory for registration. Candidates who have not yet generated their APAAR ID must do so through DigiLocker before completing the application process.

MAH B.Ed & LLB 3 Yrs CET Exam 2026: How to apply

  1. Visit the official website — mahacet.org
  2. Click on the MAH B.Ed & LLB 3-Year CET 2026 registration link on the home page
  3. Access the registration link on the new page
  4. Enter the required details and submit to complete registration
  5. Log in and fill out the application form
  6. Pay the application fee
  7. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  8. Keep a printed copy for future reference

As per the official notification, the CET hall ticket for 2026 will be generated only for the course for which the application form has been submitted. An application submitted for one course will not be considered for any other course. Candidates have been advised to fill the application form carefully, selecting the correct course they intend to pursue.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

