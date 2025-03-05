MP TET 2024

MPESB Releases MP TET 2024 Primary Teacher Results – How to Check Scores

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Mar 2025
13:37 PM

File Image

Summary
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the results for the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) 2024 for primary school teachers.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the results for the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) 2024 for primary school teachers. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

How to Check MP TET 2024 Results

  1. Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Result - Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2024’ link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the candidate’s application number and date of birth.
  4. Click on ‘Submit’ to view the result.
  5. Download and print a copy for future reference.
CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: How to Apply for 1161 Posts; Key Details
CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: How to Apply for 1161 Posts; Key Details

Minimum Qualifying Marks for MP TET 2024

  • General Category: 60% (90 out of 150)
  • SC/ ST/ OBC/ Physically Challenged Candidates: 50% (75 out of 150)

Key MP TET 2024 Exam Details

Exam Date: November 10, 2024

  • Shift Timings:
  • Shift 1: 9AM – 11.30AM
  • Shift 2: 2.30PM – 5PM
  • Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

The MP TET qualification is valid for a lifetime and is a mandatory requirement for those aspiring to teach students from classes 1 to 5 in primary schools across Madhya Pradesh.

Candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible for the next stage of the selection process, which includes document verification.

Last updated on 05 Mar 2025
13:38 PM
MP TET 2024 teaching job
