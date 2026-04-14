Lucknow University Extends Deadline for Even Semester Exam Forms to April 16; Check Details

Summary The extension applies to students appearing for regular, back paper, improvement and exempted (excused) examinations According to an official statement issued by the university, regular students are not required to pay any separate examination fee

Lucknow University (LU) has extended the last date for submission of online examination forms for the even semester (June 2026) examinations to April 16, providing relief to students across undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma and other programmes.

The extension applies to students appearing for regular, back paper, improvement and exempted (excused) examinations. However, second semester students are not covered under this notification.

According to an official statement issued by the university, regular students are not required to pay any separate examination fee. They must, however, complete the online form submission and submit a copy along with their semester fee receipt to the respective Head of Department or Dean’s office.

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The university has directed that all forms verified by departments must be forwarded online, and the consolidated list should reach the Examination Department by April 18, 2026.

For students enrolled in affiliated colleges, the process includes submitting the online forms along with the prescribed fees to their respective institutions. Colleges have been instructed to forward the examination forms through the official portal, deposit the fees online, and ensure submission of the final list along with fee receipts to the university by the same April 18 deadline.

In its notice, the university urged principals of affiliated colleges to strictly adhere to the guidelines and timelines provided through the examination portal system.

Students encountering difficulties during the application process can seek assistance through the university’s helpline numbers, WhatsApp support, or official email.

The deadline extension is expected to benefit a large number of students who were unable to complete the process within the earlier stipulated timeframe.