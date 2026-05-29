Jharkhand government

JCECEB Releases Jharkhand B.Ed Admit Card 2026; Exam Scheduled on May 31

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 May 2026
12:55 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets by logging in with their credentials
The Jharkhand B.Ed entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode at multiple examination centres across the state.

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the admit cards for the Jharkhand B.Ed Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2026 on its official website, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets by logging in with their credentials.

Applicants will be required to enter their login ID, password and captcha code to access the admit card online.

The JCECEB B.Ed admit card 2026 contains important details related to the candidate and examination, including the applicant’s name, roll number, registration number, category, photograph and signature. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the hall ticket after downloading it.

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The Jharkhand B.Ed entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode at multiple examination centres across the state.

According to the official notification, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre along with a valid photo identity proof. Entry to the examination hall may not be permitted without the admit card.

JCECEB BEd Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website of JCECEB at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the Jharkhand B.Ed, M.Ed or BPEd examination.

3. Enter the registration number and password created during the application process.

4. Submit the login credentials to access the admit card.

5. Carefully check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket.

6. Download and save the admit card and keep a printed copy for future use.

Last updated on 29 May 2026
12:56 PM
Jharkhand government BEd Admit Card
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