Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amrita AEEE 2026 BTech Counselling Trial Allotment Released; Opens Preference Editing Window

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 May 2026
12:33 PM

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Summary
Along with the trial allotment, the university has also opened the preference editing window for candidates for a limited period of 24 hours
Candidates can now check their tentative allotment status and modify their academic preferences till May 29, 2026, 12 am through the official counselling portal

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has released the AEEE 2026 BTech counselling trial allotment for candidates who completed the counselling registration process on or before May 27, 2026. Along with the trial allotment, the university has also opened the preference editing window for candidates for a limited period of 24 hours.

Candidates can now check their tentative allotment status and modify their academic preferences till May 29, 2026, 12 am through the official counselling portal. The university has stated that no further changes in preferences will be allowed after the deadline before the first official allotment round is announced.

According to the university, the trial allotment is not a confirmation of seat allocation. It has been prepared based on the preferences currently submitted by candidates and is intended to help students assess their possible admission prospects before the final allotment process begins.

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Candidates have been advised to carefully review the programme and campus allotted in the trial round and rearrange their preferences if required.

The first official allotment under the AEEE 2026 Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP) is tentatively scheduled to be announced on June 1, 2026. Students who are allotted seats in the first round will have to complete admission-related formalities within the prescribed timeline.

The Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE) is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to BTech programmes offered by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham across its campuses. The computer-based examination is generally conducted in two phases, usually in February and May each year.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham offers BTech programmes at its campuses located in Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Faridabad, Haridwar and Nagercoil.

Last updated on 29 May 2026
12:34 PM
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham AEEE 2026 BTech
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