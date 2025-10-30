LIC

LIC AAO Result 2025 Out! Check Download Link and Generalist Post Full Merit List

Posted on 30 Oct 2025
09:27 AM

File Image

Summary
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 for the Generalist posts on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check their results online. The results for the remaining posts are scheduled to be released on October 30, 2025.

The shortlisted candidates will now appear for the LIC AAO Mains Exam 2025, which will be held on November 8, 2025. The recruitment process includes three stages - Prelims, Mains, and Interview - for final selection.

Steps to Check LIC AAO Prelims Result

  • Visit the official LIC website at licindia.in.
  • Navigate to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage.
  • Select the AAO recruitment option.
  • Click on the prelims result link.
  • The result will be displayed in a PDF format containing names and roll numbers.
  • View and download the same for future reference.

The upcoming Mains examination will feature both objective and descriptive papers. It will test candidates on areas such as Reasoning Ability, General Knowledge, Professional Knowledge, and English Language (Essay & Letter Writing).

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official LIC website for updates regarding the release of results for other posts, admit cards for the Mains exam, and further instructions related to the recruitment process.

Find the direct merit list pdf here.

