LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 OUT - Download Link, Steps and Prelims Exam Pattern

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has officially issued the LIC Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) admit card 2025 for phase I of the preliminary examination. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — licindia.in.

The download window will remain active until October 13, 2025.

The LIC AAO 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 350 vacancies across Generalist, Specialist, and Assistant Engineer positions. The LIC AAO preliminary exam 2025 will be held on October 3, 2025, followed by the mains examination scheduled on November 8, 2025.

Exam Pattern

The preliminary test will be conducted in online mode and will consist of 100 objective-type questions for a total of 70 marks. The exam duration will be one hour. It will have three sections:

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions

Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions

English Language (qualifying in nature): 30 questions worth 30 marks

The English Language section will assess candidates on comprehension, grammar, and vocabulary, but its marks will not be considered for ranking. Only those who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains examination.

Steps to Download

Visit the official website at licindia.in.

Click on the “Career” section on the homepage.

Select the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 link.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for entry to the exam centre.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre.

Find the direct admit card download link here.