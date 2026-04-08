Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

KVS Declares Balvatika, Class 1 Admission Lottery Result 2026; Lists Released Online

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2026
12:51 PM

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Summary
Parents and guardians can now check their child’s admission status through the official websites — kvsangathan.nic.in and admission.kvs.gov.in
To access the results, parents are required to enter their child’s registration number on the portal

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the Balvatika and Class 1 admission lottery results for the 2026–27 academic session today, April 8, 2026. Parents and guardians can now check their child’s admission status through the official websites — kvsangathan.nic.in and admission.kvs.gov.in.

To access the results, parents are required to enter their child’s registration number on the portal. The provisional selection lists have been released in a phased manner, starting with Balvatika on April 8, followed by Class 1 on April 9 (and April 10 for some regions).

The online registration process, which began on March 20, concluded on April 2, 2026. As per the schedule, the second and third provisional lists will be published on April 16 and April 21, respectively. In case seats remain vacant, offline registrations will be conducted between April 22 and April 26, 2026.

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Admissions for Balvatika and Class 2 onwards are slated to take place from April 15 to April 20, while the final deadline for admissions (except Class 11) is June 30, 2026.

KVS follows a structured priority system for admissions. Seats are first allocated to candidates under the Right to Education (RTE) category, followed by applicants in Service Priority Categories I and II, and then other eligible candidates.

KVS Admission Lottery Result 2026: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official website: kvsangathan.nic.in
  • Click on the “Admissions 2026–27” tab on the homepage
  • Select the “Balvatika Provisional Selection List 2026” or “Lottery Result 2026” link
  • Choose the relevant KV region and school
  • View and download the PDF list for reference

The next step in the admission process is document verification. Parents must keep essential documents ready, including the online registration form, birth certificate, and applicable category certificates such as SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, BPL, Single Girl Child (SGC), or disability certificate.

KVS admissions are conducted annually for its network of central schools across India and remain one of the most sought-after options for school education due to their standardized curriculum and affordability.

Last updated on 08 Apr 2026
12:52 PM
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Results out
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