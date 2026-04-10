KVS Announces Four New Kendriya Vidyalayas Across States for 2026–27 Session; Read Details

Summary The move aims to expand access to centrally administered school education across the country According to an official notification, the new schools will be established following government approvals granted in October and December 2025, under which more than 100 new Kendriya Vidyalayas were sanctioned nationwide

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the opening of four new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for the academic session 2026–27. The move aims to expand access to centrally administered school education across the country.

According to an official notification, the new schools will be established following government approvals granted in October and December 2025, under which more than 100 new Kendriya Vidyalayas were sanctioned nationwide.

The newly approved schools include Kendriya Vidyalaya Gool in Ramban district (Jammu and Kashmir), Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 Darbhanga (AIIMS) in Bihar, Kendriya Vidyalaya Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Madan Negi in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

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Classes at these institutions are expected to begin in the 2026–27 academic session, subject to the completion of formalities such as land transfer and availability of temporary accommodation. Initially, the schools will start with Classes 1 to 5, each having a single section, and will expand gradually based on feasibility and approvals.

In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the Darbhanga and Shamli schools will also begin with Balvatika (pre-primary) levels 1 to 3 along with Classes 1 to 5. Meanwhile, the schools in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand will start with Classes 1 to 5.

The admission process is expected to be completed within 30 days after all formalities, including land acquisition and temporary arrangements, are finalised. Until permanent infrastructure is developed, all four schools will operate from designated temporary campuses, including government school premises.

The expansion reflects KVS’s continued efforts to strengthen access to quality education and cater to growing demand in different regions of the country.