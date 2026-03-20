KVS Admission 2026 Begins for Balvatika and Class 1; Apply by April 2

Summary The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has commenced the KVS Admission 2026 registration process for Balvatika 1 & 3 and Class 1 from March 20, 2026 Parents and guardians can apply online through the official website — kvsangathan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has commenced the KVS Admission 2026 registration process for Balvatika 1 & 3 and Class 1 from March 20, 2026. Parents and guardians can apply online through the official website — kvsangathan.nic.in.

The last date to submit applications is April 2, 2026.

Key Dates

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Registration Starts: March 20, 2026

Last Date to Apply: April 2, 2026

First Provisional List (Balvatika 1, 2 & 3): April 8, 2026

First Provisional List (Class 1): April 9, 2026

For Assam, Kerala, Puducherry: April 10, 2026 (due to polling for General Elections)

Eligibility Criteria

For Class 1 admission, a child must be 6 years old as on March 31 of the academic year. Children born on April 1 will also be considered eligible.

Parents must submit a valid age proof, such as:

Birth certificate issued by municipal authorities

Records from Village Panchayat

Certificates from notified civic bodies

Defence service or hospital records (if applicable)

KVS Admission 2026: Steps to apply

Parents can follow these steps to complete the application:

Visit the official website: kvsangathan.nic.in Click on the KVS Admission 2026 registration link Register with basic details Fill out the application form Upload required documents and pay the fee (if applicable) Submit the form and download the confirmation page

KVS has clarified that the address entered in the application form will be treated as final for determining the neighbourhood criteria. No changes will be allowed after submission, except in cases where government employees shift to official accommodation after the provisional admission list is released.