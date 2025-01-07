KTET
KTET Admit Card 2024 For November Exam To Release Tomorrow- Check Major Updates
Posted on 07 Jan 2025
19:09 PM
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is set to issue the admit cards for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET), on January 8, 2025, on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit card can visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
As per the schedule, Kerala TET examination will be held on January 18 and 19, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts on both days: the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
KTET Admit Card 2024: Steps to download