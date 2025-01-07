KTET

KTET Admit Card 2024 For November Exam To Release Tomorrow- Check Major Updates

Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jan 2025
19:09 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit card can visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in
As per the schedule, Kerala TET examination will be held on January 18 and 19, 2025

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is set to issue the admit cards for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET), on January 8, 2025, on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit card can visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

As per the schedule, Kerala TET examination will be held on January 18 and 19, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts on both days: the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

KTET Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the KTET Nov 2024 admit card link
  3. Furnish your login details and submit
  4. Admit card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Verify the details and download the admit card
  6. Take a printout of the same for future reference
Last updated on 07 Jan 2025
19:10 PM
KTET KTET 2024 TET Admit Card
