Kerala TET 2025

KTET 2025 May Session Provisional Answer Key OUT; Objection Window Open Till September 27

Posted on 23 Sep 2025
15:33 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key by visiting the official website: pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
The answer keys have been published for all four categories — Category I, II, III, and IV

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) has released the provisional answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2025 May session today, September 23. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key by visiting the official website: pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

The answer keys have been published for all four categories — Category I, II, III, and IV. Candidates are advised to download the keys corresponding to their exam category and verify their responses.

Those who find discrepancies or are not satisfied with the answers provided in the provisional key can raise objections. According to the official notification, candidates must submit their complaints using the prescribed format available on the website. Each objection must be supported with valid documentary evidence and submitted either in person or via post to: Secretary, Pareeksha Bhavan, Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram – 695012.

The last date to submit objections is September 27, 2025. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has clearly stated that complaints received after the deadline or not in the prescribed format will not be considered. Moreover, each format sheet must include objections for only one category and one part. Candidates wishing to object to multiple categories or parts are required to use separate format sheets for each.

The final answer key will be released after the review of all valid objections, which will form the basis for the KTET 2025 result declaration.

Last updated on 23 Sep 2025
15:34 PM
Kerala TET 2025 answer keys KTET
