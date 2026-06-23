CBSE Re-Evaluation Result 2026: Check Class 12 Revised Mark Sheet Release Time, Distribution Update

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to issue revised physical mark sheets to Class 12 students whose scores have changed following the verification and re-evaluation process for the 2026 board examinations. The updated documents will be made available through the board’s regional offices in the coming weeks, providing students with official revised records reflecting their corrected marks.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to issue revised physical mark sheets to Class 12 students whose scores have changed following the verification and re-evaluation process for the 2026 board examinations. The updated documents will be made available through the board’s regional offices in the coming weeks, providing students with official revised records reflecting their corrected marks.

According to sources familiar with the process, students whose marks have been revised after verification or re-evaluation will be required to surrender their original mark sheets before receiving the updated physical copies. The measure is intended to ensure that only one valid version of the mark sheet remains in circulation and to maintain the integrity of official academic records. According to PTI report, sources further clarified that while the physical mark sheets will be distributed through regional offices, students need not wait for the hard copies if they require immediate proof of their revised results. The updated mark sheets have already been uploaded to candidates’ DigiLocker accounts and are considered valid for all official purposes, including admissions and other academic requirements.

The development comes shortly after CBSE began releasing the outcomes of the Class 12 verification and re-evaluation process.

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The board announced that the results of a significant majority of applicants have already been declared in the first phase. According to CBSE, around 87 per cent of students who applied for verification of marks, identification of issues, or re-evaluation of answer scripts have received their revised outcomes.

The board stated that the release of results is being carried out in stages as the processing of individual applications is completed. Students whose results have not yet been declared have been advised to remain patient, as the remaining applications are still under review. CBSE has indicated that the pending outcomes will be published gradually and that the entire exercise is expected to conclude shortly.

Emphasising the reliability of the review process, the board said every application has been examined through a carefully monitored and transparent mechanism designed to ensure fairness and accuracy. The post-result services were introduced to provide students with an opportunity to seek reassessment if they believed there were discrepancies in their evaluated answer scripts or awarded marks.

The Class 12 board examination results for 2026 were originally declared on May 13 for approximately 17.69 lakh candidates across the country. Following the announcement of results, CBSE opened a window from May 19 to May 25 for students to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. This was followed by the verification and re-evaluation application process, which remained open from June 2 to June 7.

The post-result mechanism allows candidates to first review scanned copies of their answer sheets before deciding whether to seek verification of marks or request a re-evaluation. Through this process, students can identify potential discrepancies and request corrections where necessary.

With the release of revised results now underway, students whose marks have changed are expected to receive updated physical mark sheets through CBSE regional offices once the distribution process begins. Until then, candidates can use the revised digital documents available through DigiLocker as official proof of their updated academic performance.

As CBSE continues to process the remaining applications, students are advised to regularly monitor official communication channels for updates regarding the release of pending re-evaluation results and the schedule for collecting revised physical mark sheets.