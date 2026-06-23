Do not give up your passion



qWhat is the difference between being a scientist at Isro and being an astronaut? Which path is more practical to pursue?

Simply put, astronauts go to space, while scientists and engineers help make those missions possible. Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) are more likely to be involved in designing missions, building rockets, analysing data or conducting research.

For most students, becoming a scientist or engineer in the space sector is a more practical goal. Space agencies and private companies need many more scientists, engineers and technology professionals than they do astronauts. If you enjoy subjects such as physics, mathematics and engineering, there are many ways to build a career in the space industry without becoming an astronaut.

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That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dream big. Many astronauts begin their careers as scientists or engineers before being selected for astronaut training. The training is rigorous and includes physical fitness, spacecraft systems, spacewalk simulations and learning to work in extreme environments. Rather than focusing only on becoming an astronaut, it is often wiser to build strong skills in a field you genuinely enjoy. If an astronaut opportunity comes along later, that’s a bonus.

Earth care qI enjoy science and care about environmental issues. Which are the careers that combine both interests?

Climate change, pollution and water scarcity have increased the demand for professionals who can apply scientific knowledge to environmental problems.

One option is environmental science, which involves studying natural systems and understanding how human activities affect the environment. Environmental scientists may work with government agencies or private companies on issues such as pollution control, conservation and water quality. If you enjoy biology, you could explore careers in ecology, marine biology or conservation science. Marine biologists study ocean ecosystems and may work on marine conservation, biodiversity and the effects of climate change on oceans.

Engineering also offers opportunities to make a positive environmental impact. Environmental engineers develop solutions for clean water, waste treatment and pollution reduction while renewable energy engineers work on clean technologies such as solar and wind power.

Think about which environmental issues interest you most. Whether your passion lies in wildlife, climate research, sustainability, clean energy or environmental policy, there are careers that allow you to use science to make an impact on the planet.

New language policy qWhat is the new three-language policy under NEP 2020, and how does it affect students?

CBSE has introduced a revised language policy in line with the National Education Policy or NEP 2020. Until now, students studied three languages up to Class VIII, but were allowed to drop the third language in Class IX and focus on two languages for the CBSE board exams.

Under the revised framework, from July 1, 2026, students in Class IX will be required to continue studying three languages (R1, R2 and R3), with at least two being Indian languages. The biggest impact will be on students who expected to drop their third language after Class VIII. Some students may also need to change their language combination to meet the new requirements. To reduce pressure, CBSE has clarified that there will be no Class X board examination for the third language (R3). Instead, it will be assessed internally by the school.

Nina Mukherji is a career counsellor and certified psychometric assessor. She conducts workshops in various areas for students. Mail your queries to telegraphyou@gmail.com with “Ask Nina”in the subject line. Don’t forget to add the name of your school or college and a contact number