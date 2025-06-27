Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 Soon at karresults.nic.in- Read Details

Summary Once declared, students who appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in The Karnataka 2nd PUC results were announced at the press conference held by the Board officials

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, is expected to issue the results of Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 3 results soon. Once declared, students who appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

As per the schedule, KSEAB had conducted Exam 3 from June 9 to 21, 2025. Prior to this, the results of 2nd PUC Exam 2 results were released i.e. on May 16. KSEAB Class 12th Result 2025 was declared on April 8, 2025. The Karnataka 2nd PUC results were announced at the press conference held by the Board officials.

As per the official record, the overall pass percentage this year has been recorded at 73.45 per cent. The pass percentage of Arts stream was 53.29 per cent, for Commerce it was 76.07 per cent, and Science it was 82.54 per cent.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Steps to download

Go to the official website: karresults.nic.in Click on the link for the 2nd PUC exam 3 result 2025 Enter the registration number and submit Download and save the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 3 result 2025