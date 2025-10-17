Karnataka government

KSEAB Revises Karnataka SSLC, PUC Passing Marks; New Rule Effective from Current Academic Year

Posted on 17 Oct 2025
14:20 PM

File Image

Summary
The change will come into effect from the current academic year, and will apply to regular, repeater, and private candidates, confirmed School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa
The revised pass criteria is expected to benefit thousands of students across Karnataka, especially those who struggle to meet higher cut-offs despite performing well overall

In a significant development aimed at aligning state board standards with national norms, the Karnataka government has revised the minimum passing marks for SSLC (Class 10) and PUC (Class 12) examinations to 33%. The change will come into effect from the current academic year, and will apply to regular, repeater, and private candidates, confirmed School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa.

The decision follows a draft notification issued in July 2025 by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), proposing changes to bring the state's evaluation criteria in line with the CBSE pattern. The proposal received overwhelming public support, with 701 responses in favor and only eight objections.

Under the new rules for the Karnataka Board Exams 2026, Class 10 (SSLC) students will now need to secure a minimum of 206 marks out of 625 to be declared pass. This includes the allowance of up to 30 marks grace in one or two subjects. Similarly, Class 12 (PUC) students will be required to score at least 198 marks out of 600. Previously, students had to achieve 35% overall to pass, a threshold now reduced to 33%.

In addition to the reduction in minimum passing marks, the government has reportedly made another key reform: internal and practical assessment marks will now be counted in full. Earlier, students were required to secure minimum marks even in practicals and internal assessments separately, which has now been done away with.

The move comes in response to long-standing demands from students, parents, and educators for a uniform examination system across the country. It is also in line with the recommendations of the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2, which had advocated reducing the qualifying marks to ease the burden on students, particularly those from rural and underprivileged backgrounds.

Welcoming the government's decision, the Karnataka Association of Management Schools (KAMS) expressed gratitude in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

“KAMS thanks CM and EM for revising SSLC exam pattern par with CBSE-ICSE pattern. Finally, justice for state board students. It’s a historic move for poor students who choose government and private state board schools — a level playing field.”

The revised pass criteria is expected to benefit thousands of students across Karnataka, especially those who struggle to meet higher cut-offs despite performing well overall. Educators have hailed the move as a progressive step toward making the state education system more inclusive and equitable.

