KSEAB Class 12th Result: Karnataka PUC 2 results soon at karresults.nic.in- Check latest updates here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the PUC 2 results today. The result announcement is scheduled for 12:30 pm today, April 8. The result will be declared at a press conference attended by the state's minister for school education and literacy.

The result link will be activated at 1:30 pm on karresults.nic.in. As per the schedule, Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was held from March 1 to 20 in a single shift, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m and the answer key was released on March 21, 2025.

KSEAB Class 12th Result: Steps to check

Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your result will be displayed Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

This year, around 7.1 lakh students appeared for the PUC 2 exam. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.