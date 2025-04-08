Karnataka schools
KSEAB Class 12th Result: Karnataka PUC 2 results soon at karresults.nic.in- Check latest updates here
Posted on 08 Apr 2025
12:35 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the PUC 2 results today. The result announcement is scheduled for 12:30 pm today, April 8. The result will be declared at a press conference attended by the state's minister for school education and literacy.
The result link will be activated at 1:30 pm on karresults.nic.in. As per the schedule, Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was held from March 1 to 20 in a single shift, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m and the answer key was released on March 21, 2025.
KSEAB Class 12th Result: Steps to check
This year, around 7.1 lakh students appeared for the PUC 2 exam. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.