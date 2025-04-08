Karnataka schools

KSEAB Class 12th Result: Karnataka PUC 2 results soon at karresults.nic.in- Check latest updates here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2025
12:35 PM

File Image

Summary
The result will be declared at a press conference attended by the state's minister for school education and literacy
The result link will be activated at 1:30 pm on the official website karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the PUC 2 results today. The result announcement is scheduled for 12:30 pm today, April 8. The result will be declared at a press conference attended by the state's minister for school education and literacy.

The result link will be activated at 1:30 pm on karresults.nic.in. As per the schedule, Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was held from March 1 to 20 in a single shift, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m and the answer key was released on March 21, 2025.

KSEAB Class 12th Result: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in
  2. Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. Check the result and download the page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

This year, around 7.1 lakh students appeared for the PUC 2 exam. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 08 Apr 2025
12:36 PM
Karnataka schools Class 12 Results out
